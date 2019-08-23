How parents can tackle bullying

AUSTIN, Minn- With school just around the corner, you probably have a list of things to do to get your kids ready to go back. Shopping for clothes, registration and knocking out those doctors appointments. One thing a lot of parents might not be thinking about during back to school preps is having a conversation about things like drugs, alcohol and bullying.

Todd Clennon is the Captain of the Austin Police Department. He said even he has been bullied.

"You know that saying sticks and stones may break your bones but words won't hurt you," Clennon said.

He says when it comes to bullying one of the best defenses is to talk about the topic.

"The beginning of the school year is a great time for parents to have that conversation with there children,” Clennon said, “ empower them with words and knowledge on how to deal with those types of confrontations or interactions."

He says its also important parents have this talk now because bullying now a day doesn't just take place in the classroom.

“We are seeing more cyberbully," Clennon said.

10-year old liberty Andersen says sometimes it can be hard to identify a bully because it can be someone that you consider a friend.

“I don't want to get the kid in trouble so what I usually do just pretend they aren't saying anything but then if they hurt you its good to tell a teacher," Andersen said.

One way to address bullying with your small children is by reading a book with them at night before bed.