Clear

Baby Boomer Talks About Lagging Behind in Retirement

Baby boomers learn about saving for retirement.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The majority of baby boomers do not have enough in savings for retirement -- that is according to the Stanford Center on Longevity and the consulting firm Aon.

A handful of baby boomers decided to take action by attending a class on how to maximize their retirement income. They learned how to apply for benefits, when they should delay benefits and how to enroll in social security.

One person in attendance, Ernie Hein, says he and his wife should have started saving much earlier.

"We did not start saving the right way as early as we could have," Hein said. "We put money in a savings account but that did not have huge interest gains. We did not take advantage of the 403s or 401s until much later."

Fidelity Estimates says that baby boomers save only 9.7 percent of their income for retirement, which is below the recommended 15 percent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
A passing cold front tonight will cool us way down to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Addressing flooding issues

Image

Local bike race moving

Image

How to make sure your food is safe

Image

Missing teen's father speaks out

Image

Celebrating 16 years of service

Image

Retirement options

Image

Bike Race Moving to Northfield

Image

Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

More than $120K Raised for United Way

Image

Charles City Flash Mob

Community Events