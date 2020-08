ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The city is partnering with Rochester Public Utilities to support small, women and minority-owned businesses. To qualify, businesses must be RPU customers, be locally owned and operated and have suffered hardships due to the pandemic.

"We're going to distribute money to businesses hit by COVID by reimbursing RPU bills up to 50 percent over the last 6 months," Councilmember Patrick Keane said.

Applications became available today and will remain available this week.