Clear
BREAKING NEWS State Patrol: Two killed in semi/car collision in Dodge County Full Story

New health clinic opens

The Med City is living up to its name by adding another facility focused on health - this time - more focused on healing the body naturally.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 12:18 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Autoimmune Angels is a clinic focused on functional medicine - treating chronic pain and autoimmune diseases through natural healing. They celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting. 

The founder talks about why people should consider natural medicine. 

"You need to work with the immune system, you need to work with why is it elevated? Why is it doing what it is doing? That's why I just recommend and you want to heal it, you can heal it naturally," Debbie O'Meara, the founder, said. 

Here is a link to make an appointment. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain, wet flakes for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC downs St. Mary's

Image

Fleming makes Youth Olympics roster

Image

SAW: Sarah Dravis

Image

Two people killed in crash on Hwy 14

Image

Dems gather to watch debate

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour - Hawthorne Elementary

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/20

Image

Harvest delays due to weather

Image

New Urgent Care Express in Albert Lea

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Community Events