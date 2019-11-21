New health clinic opens

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Autoimmune Angels is a clinic focused on functional medicine - treating chronic pain and autoimmune diseases through natural healing. They celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting.
The founder talks about why people should consider natural medicine.
"You need to work with the immune system, you need to work with why is it elevated? Why is it doing what it is doing? That's why I just recommend and you want to heal it, you can heal it naturally," Debbie O'Meara, the founder, said.
Here is a link to make an appointment.
