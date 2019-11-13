Clear

New autism center opens in SE Minnesota: 'Within a month, she's tripled in words and she has 50-60 words now'

Caravel Autism Health is opening in Rochester after discovering a significant number of families were on a waitlist for diagnostic and treatment services. Hear one family's story.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 11:26 AM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:42 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Meet Adilyn Williams, an adorable two-year-old with a doting big sister named Jordyn. Right away, Jordyn noticed there was something different about Adilyn. 

"The day after her first birthday, she had a total of 20 or 30 words somewhere around there," Williams said. "The day after her first birthday, she lost them, and we don't know where they went, it's like her mind flipped a switch and all her words were gone." 

Adilyn is getting treated at Caravel Autism Health - but Jordyn has noticed a big change already. 

"Within a month, she's tripled in words and she has 50-60 words now," Williams said. 

Adilyn might have big hills to climb but Jordyn still has high hopes for her little sister. 

"I just hope she's able to mentally able to go on with school and go on to the elementary school I went to, and high school, and all that, being able to talk to teachers and students," Williams said. 

A story of two sisters with some struggles but lots of love to bind them.

