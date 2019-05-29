Students show off businesses at first trade show

AUSTIN, Minn. -

High-schoolers often wait tables or work retail, but these savvy teens set their sights higher. One of them is Trevor Baldus who just started his own decal business.

"I have all different colors of flags," Baldus said. "The normal ones, black and white, brown. Different car logos. Chevy, Ford, Jeep."

By diving into an innovative partnership between his school and business leaders, Baldus got to fulfill a dream.

"I've always wanted to kind of start my own business," Baldus said. "With the class, it gave me the opportunity."

Along the way, Baldus learned not only about the trials and tribulations of starting a business but also a lot about himself.

"I'm not good at keeping up with social media and advertising and marketing," Baldus said. "But I'm pretty good with finance and numbers."

Samantha Shelton is another student at Austin High School who is selling scented bath and body works by using essential oils in her bath bombs.

"Essential oils help the body more than fragrance," Baldus said. "I thought there was a need for that. There are UTIs that you get from bad bath bombs. I make sure all of mine are clean and have essential oils."

Her business ells scented bath bombs ranging from apple cider to cucumber melon.

And as Sheldon sells products resembling peaches and cream, she's learning running a business is anything but.

"It's a lot of commitment," Sheldon said. "You have to know what you want to do and decide yes, I really want to do this business because if you aren't really into it. Then you aren't going to be successful."

Roughly 300 people attended the show.