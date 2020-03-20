Clear
One restaurant in Austin gives away toilet paper and water bottles to elderly

With so many unknowns right now - one thing we do have - is the ability to help others.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 12:19 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

AUSTIN, Minn. - 

El Patron Mexican Grill & Bar is distributing toilet paper and bottles of water to the elderly. Employees got inspired to do this after visiting Walmart. 

They stumbled upon an elderly person desperately in need of supplies. So workers handed the person what they needed: toilet paper. 

"Younger people have the advantage to run in the store, get whatever they need quick," Zachary Angel said. "Elderlies, some have issues like lung, breathing and everything like that and some use cane so they have disadvantages."

The restaurant is notifying people on Facebook of their supply stock. 

