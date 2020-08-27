Tie-Dye Event Makes Mask-Wearing Fun For Kids

Austin, MN - Listen up face mask fashionistas: the City of Austin is making P.P.E. a little more pretty.

"Today we decided to do a little face mask tie-dyeing event," says Riley Donovan, Recreation Supervisor of the City of Austin's Parks and Recreation Department. "A while back, the state sent us a whole pile of masks, and we decided to make an event out of it."

With a mountain of masks sitting in storage, Donovan took a fun tip from a local mom.

"Earlier this summer we did our summer activity kits, and we handed [masks] out, and one mom was like 'oh, it'd be a cool thing to tie-dye' and I said 'oh yeah,' so we're doing that today" Donovan continued.

It's tie-dye with a timely twist, and families in Austin are more than happy to make the most of the mask mandate.

"It'll be great to have something they made," says Karissa Studier, an Austin area parent. "Maybe it'll help them keep it on a little bit better."

Studier says she's been doing her best to create activities at home, but nothing beats fresh air. That's why pandemic-safe events like these are so helpful, especially when they get the kid's stamp of approval.

"What did you think, honey?" Studier asks her daughter, hiding shyly behind her leg. "I liked it," she responds softly.

Austin - a city taking steps to make masks fun, and give everyone the chance to show their true colors.

Austin's Parks and Recreations Department will be hosting another mask tie-dying event Friday, August 28th. You can register by following this link.