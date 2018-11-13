Clear

How Bedside Art Helps Heal Patients

A study was published this year by Mayo Clinic physicians about the benefits of bringing art to the bedside. One Mayo Clinic physician and a distraction artist spoke with KIMT about how art and self-care brings healing to patients.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

Jenna Whiting has a unique job.

She uses art to distract patients from any pain they might feel while getting treatment at Mayo Clinic. Her official job title is "Distraction Artist" for "Art at the Bedside," a program that has been running for 15 years at Mayo.

Her work is one example of a study by Mayo Clinic physicians which emphasizes the importance of bringing art to the patient setting. For the study, an artist came to the bedside of bone marrow patients. She brought pastels, tools and watercolors and she invited the patients to participate. They measured their pain, anxiety level, as well as their positive and negative moods. After they completed a test, they measured those factors again.

Once the test was completed, 95 percent of the patients had a positive experience because it took them out of the excruciating pain they might have been enduring.

Dr. Alexandra Wolanskyj-Spinner, a hematologist at Mayo Clinic spoke to KIMT about how the study helped patients.

"It takes them out of what they are experiencing, the pain, anxiety, that fight or flight area of the brain," Dr. Alexandra Wolanskyj-Spinner said.

Jenna Whiting has been working with art therapy for 7 years and sees the value of bringing creativity to the bedside.

"In the end, they can take all of their emotions and feelings and project it on to a piece of art work," Whiting said.

Dr. Wolanskyj-Spinner is a musician herself and encourages everyone, whether they are in medical care or not, to use creativity to help them deal with the stress of everyday life.

"I can guarantee you that you'll feel better after you do it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
We're tracking the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

Veterans come together in Rochester

Image

Charles City hosts annual Veterans Day celebration

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Image

Local veterans honored at Veterans Day program

Community Events