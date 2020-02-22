Recognizing law enforcement on Arik Matson Day

WASECA, Minn. -

Ask any of Officer Matson's colleagues and they'll tell you nothing but beaming things about the brave Waseca police officer.

"Easy to like, always a smile on his face, you give him a call, he goes to the call," Kari Kopischke said.

His kind spirit is why hearing the news about the shooting hit so hard.

"Anger, especially for someone who was there when he got shot for the rescue portion of it, not knowing what we were running into and knowing how bad it looked and how amazing he's doing now," Brandee Nelson said.

Now - the Waseca community is rallying together and raising money by selling designs that honor law enforcement. It's what they do - take care of each other.

"Pulling together, talking to each other, leaning on each other when we need it," Kopischke said. "We all have good days, we have bad days, really relying on our work family," Nelson said.

Deputy Josh Langr knows first-hand the difficulties of working in law enforcement. After responding to a car accident, a power line fell on lim and electrocuted him.

"When it happens to you, you wake up in the hospital and it's like, what, what happened?" Langr said.

Deputy Langr and Officer Matson: both resilient, both strong and both dedicated first responders unable to deny the fact that they were meant to wear a badge.

"My wife can attest to this: I'm too stubborn not to," Langr said. "I'll be going back as soon as I get a clean bill of health. Arik, I know if he can, he will because it's a calling."

Deputy Langr says he is on the schedule to start working in May. As for Officer Matson, his Caringbridge site says he's making progress with his speech therapy and hand-eye coordination.