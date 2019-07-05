Clear

Are You Proud to be an American?

Only 45 percent of Americans are "extremely" proud to be Americans according to Gallup since the data started getting collected in 2001.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 12:57 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 12:58 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

American flags are everywhere in the Med City on this Fourth of July.

Joseph Johnson doesn't just display the flag, he waves it with enthusiasm.

"I'm just a very proud American because my dad used to be in the army and I do it for us all," Johnson said. " I try to get the word out there and say you got to be American."

We found that sentiment repeated often: it is great to be an American indeed.

"In this area, you see a lot of different people from different places and we all get along," Dennis Johnson said. "And that's really good."

For some, though, pride sounds uncompromising.

"You should be proud to live where you live. If you're not proud to be an American, be proud to be Russian or something like that. Just leave," Brett, a high-schooler in Rochester, said. 

One immigrant, Jennifer Yim, knows first-hand the tension caused when cultures clash.

"I've been in United States for 38 years now," Yim said. "I pretty much grew up here. And i was told to go back home, stop taking American people's jobs when i'm an American."

Perhaps pride on the Fourth of July is about earning it the right way through dedication, hard work and love.

The highest rate of patriotism Americans felt for their country happened between 2002 and 2004, according to Gallup. 

