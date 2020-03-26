Clear
Are we in a recession?

The coronavirus has all but shut down the economy. Many Americans remain fearful of where their next paycheck comes from. Many of us remember the Great Recession of 2008 and wonder to what extent will we endure a coronavirus recession. We're looking into the economic impact.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A strong economy is the backbone of this country. But the coronavirus is threatening another great recession. How much trouble are we in? Rayce Hardy teaches economics at Riverland Community College and says we are already in a recession.

"I guess in my opinion, we might already be there," Hardy said.

Hardy believes the recession could be as bad as 2008.

"Sadly, I'm going to have to say yes, I don't think it's going to be as long-lived, anywhere near that, but the economic downturn is easily going to be as great as it was in 2008," Hardy said.

He cites low interest rates as a harbinger of potential economic doom.

"In 2008, interest rates weren't high but they weren't near zero," Hardy said. Right now, interest rates are nearly zero , we cannot do monetary policy in the form of interest rate adjustments, in fact in Europe, they are negative."

Millions of business owners are already feeling the pressure. Shannon Norwood owns Sunflower Photography. Without clients - she has no money.

"We at least need 10-15 a month to at least maintain our bills just at the studio that doesn't cover our bills at home," Norwood said.

Norwood has no clients as of late.

Hardy believes we need to learn from this pandemic so that we are better prepared for the next.

"I know it's a low probability situation but the fact is when it does happen, if we have nothing ready, well look where we're at," Hardy said.

Norwood believes she will maintain her business by possibly doing distance shooting. This means she'll shoot outside the studio - at parks or other places.

President Donald Trump has also repeatedly expressed hope American businesses can relaunch by Easter. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the President's coronavirus task force disagrees saying the President was trying to give people some hope.

