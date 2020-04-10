Clear
Are people wearing masks?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants you to wear a mask, but it's not a requirement.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

In a town dominated by healthcare, we wanted to know if people are following the guidelines. 

We hit the streets traveling from Peace Plaza to Mayo Park. We didn't see a lot of people wearing masks, but they were social distancing. 

"I don't know, it's a good idea and we should be wearing masks I guess," Dave Anderson, a postal worker said. 

Olmsted County Public Health wants to remind you cloth asks help in preventing the spread of coronavirus but don't replace physical distancing. 

