Are people wearing masks?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In a town dominated by healthcare, we wanted to know if people are following the guidelines.

We hit the streets traveling from Peace Plaza to Mayo Park. We didn't see a lot of people wearing masks, but they were social distancing.

"I don't know, it's a good idea and we should be wearing masks I guess," Dave Anderson, a postal worker said.

Olmsted County Public Health wants to remind you cloth asks help in preventing the spread of coronavirus but don't replace physical distancing.