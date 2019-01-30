Clear
Animal cruelty could become federal felony

Keeping your pet safe from the cold ties in with a new bill that could make animal cruelty a federal felony.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 12:25 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 12:29 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One Republican and one Democrat lawmaker are proposing a law called the PACT Act -- which stands for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture. Under this law, people can be prosecuted for burning, crushing or drowning animals. One kennel owner tells KIMT how neglecting your pet in the weather is an example of abuse.

"Small dogs, especially they are so close to the ground," Timm Peters, the owner of Bear Creek Kennels said. "For humans alone, it is life-threatening. For animals, they are so close to the ground."

The PACT Act has passed the Senate twice, but not the House of Representatives.

