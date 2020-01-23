Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How Mayo Clinic Ambulances navigate the snow

Most of you might be huddled around a fire on the couch avoiding the cold outdoors - others are out working hard in this harsh weather. That includes first responders. Since ambulances have to move fast - we wanted to know how medics drive safely and efficiently on slippery Rochester roads.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 1:15 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

365. 24/7. 911 calls are constant - including in inclement weather meaning ambulance drivers will be hitting the winter roads. 

"We would always try to stay on the main roads, if we ran into a situation where we had trouble navigating into less frequently traveled roads, we would seek assistance from the city and county to get to those places," Paul Drucker said. 

These first responders have to be creative in their navigation. 

"Sometimes it's a little quicker to take 6th street from downtown to the St. Mary's campus than it is to take 2nd street, on days like today, there's a steep hill to get up that way, so it might not work as well, so that's on example of streets we might use," Drucker said. 

It's not easy saving lives - and Mother Nature doesn't help matters. 

"The inclement weather of course adds significant stress and pressure," Katie Meyer, a paramedic said. 

But to these heroes - it's all in a day's work. 

"We do the best we can and we work as a team," Meyer said. 

All paramedics and EMTs take a class on how to drive emergency vehicles. Extreme cold conditions also require air ambulances to mix fuel additives into their jet fuel to prevent fuel difficulties. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Snow showers and mild temps for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Taylor DeFrang from Dover-Eyota

Image

Twins Winter Caravan stops in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/22

Image

One-on-one with Joe Biden

Image

Biden talks foreign policy

Image

The future of Rochester Public Library

Image

Ramp 6: What's next?

Image

City Salaries going up

Image

Liquor license fees going up

Image

Rough roads in North Iowa

Community Events