How Mayo Clinic Ambulances navigate the snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

365. 24/7. 911 calls are constant - including in inclement weather meaning ambulance drivers will be hitting the winter roads.

"We would always try to stay on the main roads, if we ran into a situation where we had trouble navigating into less frequently traveled roads, we would seek assistance from the city and county to get to those places," Paul Drucker said.

These first responders have to be creative in their navigation.

"Sometimes it's a little quicker to take 6th street from downtown to the St. Mary's campus than it is to take 2nd street, on days like today, there's a steep hill to get up that way, so it might not work as well, so that's on example of streets we might use," Drucker said.

It's not easy saving lives - and Mother Nature doesn't help matters.

"The inclement weather of course adds significant stress and pressure," Katie Meyer, a paramedic said.

But to these heroes - it's all in a day's work.

"We do the best we can and we work as a team," Meyer said.

All paramedics and EMTs take a class on how to drive emergency vehicles. Extreme cold conditions also require air ambulances to mix fuel additives into their jet fuel to prevent fuel difficulties.