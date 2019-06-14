Clear

Racing to raise money for Alzheimers

It's a disease stripping people of their memory. Horse enthusiasts in Southern Minnesota and North Iowa are racing to raise money and awareness.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

They are galloping for a cause. Alzheimer's is a battle that hits close to home for these riders including horse enthusiast Stephanie Richter.

"One of my best friends just passed away in February," Richter said. "She was 62. That's really way too young for someone to lose their life to a disease like Alzheimer's."

The loss of a loved one revealed the many layers of Alzheimer's.

"My good friend Eileen went from being very active, very spunky, very talkative to not being able to communicate at all," Richter said. "Almost vegetative if you will. It was really hard to watch her go downhill that fast."

Brynn Bastyr is another barrel racer joining the fight.

"We think that one of my family members is struggling with this disease. It's really nice to be able to help with that," Bastyr said.

The goal is to raise 10,000 dollars for Alzheimers Association and the races are happening all weekend at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Saint Ansgar softball shuts out Osage

Image

Peka named All-American

Image

Hayfield takes 3rd in Class A state tournament

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Week 4 IGHSAU Poll

Image

No charges filed against Albert Lea Police in fatal shooting

Image

Austin falls in 3A Semifinals; finishes 3rd place in state tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/14

Image

Fireworks sales kick off in North Iowa

Community Events