Racing to raise money for Alzheimers

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

They are galloping for a cause. Alzheimer's is a battle that hits close to home for these riders including horse enthusiast Stephanie Richter.

"One of my best friends just passed away in February," Richter said. "She was 62. That's really way too young for someone to lose their life to a disease like Alzheimer's."

The loss of a loved one revealed the many layers of Alzheimer's.

"My good friend Eileen went from being very active, very spunky, very talkative to not being able to communicate at all," Richter said. "Almost vegetative if you will. It was really hard to watch her go downhill that fast."

Brynn Bastyr is another barrel racer joining the fight.

"We think that one of my family members is struggling with this disease. It's really nice to be able to help with that," Bastyr said.

The goal is to raise 10,000 dollars for Alzheimers Association and the races are happening all weekend at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds.