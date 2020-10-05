Allocating funding for outside agencies

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Council finalized 2021 funding for outside agencies including the Diversity Council, Youth Commission and Rochester Downtown Alliance. The dollars and cents for these organizations look different than years' past.

City Administrator Steve Rymer tells KIMT the city had to make cuts due to the pandemic.

"We want to do our best to try to continue to fund them and the recommended budget basically takes the 2020 amount and reduces that by 10 percent, so trying to assist city council in meeting the financial goals for the city and supporting those partner organizations," Rymer said.

Rymer says there's a 97 million dollar reduction in the budget for next year.