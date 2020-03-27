Business in Alden closes its doors

ALDEN, Minn. -

In the town of Alden, there is a charming coffee shop named "You Betcha Cafe and Ice Cream Shoppe." When Julie Marschalk opened the shop, it was the realization of a dream.

"I can hear people laughing and talking, I love hearing the laughter and banter, just the friends I have made, and being part of this community," Marschalk said.

Right after the outbreak, Julie made the tough decision to close her business. Times have been tough for her.

"We've been struggling since last year, I haven't paid myself last year in any way since Thanksgiving, it was just clear to me closing for any amount of time be it 2 weeks 2 months or 6 months it wasn't feasible for me," Marschalk said.

As any entrepreneur would know, owning a business is tough - even more so during this pandemic.

"I didn't know until now owning a small business how important it is to shop local, it's hard to know what hours to keep, how much to place a price on a grilled cheese sandwich that people will still come in and buy it," Marschalk said.

This cafe was always a product of passion.

"I have always been one to live for life experiences what you can learn from life and feel about life, this teaches me more and more all that really matters is money, finances," Marschalk said.

She's hit a roadblock for now but is already planning to rise again.

"So down the road I comfort myself with the idea that mayve I'll have a food truck something along that line," Marschalk said.

Under the Governor's executive order, bars and restaurants are closed until May 1.