Closing on new clinic

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition is set to close on its purchase of the former Herberger's building at the Northbridge Mall this Valentine's day.

After Mayo Clinic decided to cut healthcare services in Albert Lea a few years ago, hundreds of residents rallied to find a new campus. They called the group - the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition.

"We've already hired an architect, together with MercyOne, the Albert Lea Healthcare Foundation hired the architect, the architect is close to having the architectural drawings," Brad Arends, the president, said.

The goal is to open the facility in October.