Albert Lea Community Theatre pauses performances

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Due to the pandemic, the Community Theatre Board of Directors voted to halt production. Two shows "Double Wide Texas" and "Willy Wonka" will open in March and June 2021 - respectively. The co-president says - ultimately - the theatre has to prioritize safety.

"We seat about 250 people and the space is very big and to social distance in that amount of space, the amount of tickets for us to be able to sell wouldn't be a lot and it's expensive to produce shows," Tony Sgura, the co-president, said.

Additional information and updates on the theatre will be provided on social media in the coming months.