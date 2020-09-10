Albert Lea City Council looks at budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Albert Lea City Council examined its preliminary budger for 2021. One council member expects the pandemic will impact the city's financials - but doesn't know the revenue loss just yet. Over the next three or four months, city leaders expect they'll put the final touches on the budget.

It's not yet known if residents will see a tax increase.

"We've got to be able to provide services to the community, we've got to balance that out, that fine line between spending money for services and not spending too much," Rich Murray, a council member, said.

Council will have its next budget meeting on Sept. 28.