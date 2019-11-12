Clear

ALEDA shares economic development vision with public

The goal is to bring these stakeholders together to create a five-year economic development strategic plan.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce are holding a public meeting as part of their effort to form a strategic plan for the city's growth.

The economic development strategic plan process has been underway with the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. The goal is to bring these stakeholders together to create a five-year economic development strategic plan.

Phillip Johnson is part of the passionate group reshaping Albert Lea. He says this series of meetings has revealed both Albert Lea's strengths and weaknesses. One weakness that has been identified is the workforce. johnson says companies are struggling to retain workers across the board, Albert Lea.

"If you don't look at the underlying issues as to why your not growing you can go after as many businesses, you can have as much available land as you like. if you cant support a workforce if you don't have the basic needs and amenities and housing they need childcare transportation they need even if you get their business they will be having the same struggles.

If you don't look at the underlying issues about why your not growing you can go after as many businesses as you like. You can have as much available land as you like. If you can't support a workforce if you don't have the basic needs and the amenities of the housing, childcare, transportation they need then even if you get their business they will have the same struggle.

The feedback for Tuesday’s public meeting will be utilized at Wednesday's goal and strategy development workshop.

Community Events