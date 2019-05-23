Clear

What's next for Rochester International Airport?

In February - City Council revealed a 52 million dollar project for the airport including extensions to the main runway, new landing systems and repaving other runways. Now we learn what comes next.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 12:05 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Right now, just over 145,000 people board flights at Rochester International Airport each year. In 2032, that number is projected to nearly double.

Rochester International Airport will keep up with the growth by making changes to their facilities, at least so says John Reed, the Executive Director of the Airport.

"General aviation, cargo, our main terminal and our airline operations are in there," Reed said.

He already suspects they'll start working soon.

"I'd expect us to begin working on Runway 220 in the next couple of years, I'd expect us to rebuild 1331 in the next 5-7 years," Reed said.

Reed says the improvements to the airport will have a positive impact in the community.

"Transportation is one of those cornerstones of economic development," Reed said. "As we grow with the community, and continue to offer more enhanced ways of accessing and getting into and out of the community, it's a great thing."

He views this as a gateway to the Med City.

"As I look at people that are coming into our community from literally around the world, we're the front door. We're the first place they see and the last place they see as they make their way in and out of the community and we're taking a real hard look at that."

The next step is to get the master planning document done by the end of the year.

Once the document is done, it will go to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval.

Tracking slowly clearing skies today and temps returning to normal.
