Mother and Daughter Reunite for Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- According to Triple AAA -- more than 54.3 million Americans traveled 50 miles or more to see loved ones for Thanksgiving.
Kim Cambias was one of them. She came to see her mother, Phyllis Paulson. Paulson's husband has acute congestive heart failure. They had to move to Austin to get him treatment at Mayo Clinic.
Paulson and Cambias used to live close to each other in Atanta. Now, they only see each other a couple of times a year. The reunion between mother and daughter is especially sweet since Phyllis and her husband have to stay in Austin a little while longer to get her husband treated.
"When I see her face, I think we're gonna start crying," Paulson said. "She always is so excited to come home and be with sister and brother. She loves family."
