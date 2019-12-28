Helping the homeless during the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Loring Sloan moved to Minnesota to seek treatment at Mayo Clinic. But he couldn't afford hotels and food - so he turned to the streets.

Sloan says his story is an example that homelessness can impact anyone.

"Nobody wants to take that into consideration, nobody wants to help these people, everybody is under the pretense that homeless people are lazy, they are stupid and it's not like that," Sloan said.

While the holidays are a joyful time for many, Sloan says for some people, it's not so easy.

"You don't have a Christmas tree, you don't have Thanksgiving dinner, unless you go to the Salvation Army, you don't receive a present," Sloan said.

That's why other people who are homeless like Jacques Partridge says giving back is important - and it can take many forms.

"I think it comes with just listening first, hearing us, seeing us, listening to us, putting things in perspective of how to help from the start," Partridge said.

Giving back can also take shape in being kind to others.

"We're judged in so many ways, they don't know how we became homeless, or what day you might become homeless, I don't care if you are homeless or not, I'm always going to give a handshake or smile," Partridge said.

As the city of Rochester finds ways to tackle homelessness, Sloan says it's an issue that won't disappear at least anytime soon.

"It's not getting any better, especially for homeless people, most of them whether you can believe this or not cannot help themselves," Sloan said.

The Landing MN and Echo Church also handed out blessing bags filled with deodorant, mittens and snacks for the homeless.