Creating more affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Council is considering different tools in their toolbox.

The City is considering providing financial incentives for private developers and reducing fees like sewer connections and stormwater management to create more affordable housing. According to the 2018 Maxwell Study of Olmsted County - the County needs more than 3500 affordable housing units to meet 100 percent of affordable housing needs. Councilmember Patrick Keane acknowledges leaders need to find solutions for residents.

"We have so many serious problems right now with a lot of our workers that aren't making income right now," Patrick Keane said. "That creates all kinds of short term stress. The kind of ideas we are working on with affordable housing policy in the city are things that are going to impact housing availability 6 months, a year down the road."

Keane believes this policy is something the city could solidify within the next couple of months.