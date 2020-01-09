Gov. Walz addresses affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
To solve the problem, Gov. Tim Walz is proposing the state borrow 276 million to invest in safe and affordable housing projects. The DFL governor said the figure, an increase from levels proposed by previous administrations would go a long way in "addressing a need that all Minnesotans know is real."
"A struggle to find something affordable is pretty much a constant thing for a lot of folks," resident Danny Solis said. "I have heard of people getting evicted, I have heard of people being priced out of places, not necessarily being evicted but being priced out of the places they live."
This funding will allow for a full scope of housing options ranging from senior and family housing to shelter for the homeless.
