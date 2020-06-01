Addressing a viral social media post

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It was last June when officers tried to detain this man in downtown Rochester - believing him to be someone who had an arrest warrant for assault. The man had the same height, weight and age of the wanted person. But once officers saw his identification - they knew they had the wrong guy. Chief Jim Franklin explains the situation.

"Somebody asked, well isn't that racial profiling?" Franklin asked. "I don't believe it to be so. That individual was with a couple of other gentlemen. Racial profiling would be if the cops came up to you and say I want to see all of yours ID's because I think you all have warrants versus I believe you to be that person."

Mayor Kim Norton admits inequalities do exist - but says she can't speak to the Rochester Police Department.

"I can tell you there is racial profiling that goes on," Norton said. "That's not something I'm going to deny, I don't know about our particular police force."

Donavan Bailey with Barbershop Talk says there is a solution and it starts with elected leaders.

"It will not change until you get people in place and committed to change policy, bottom line," Bailey said.

Rochester Police Department Capt. Jeff Stillwell acknowledges the flaws in our justice system.

"I watch videos like the one you showed earlier," Stillwell said. "I wish we would have done better. I think we are better than that."

There were rumors circulating on social media that the man was an FBI agent. Chief Franklin confirms to KIMT News 3 that is not true. Watch the town hall here.