Addressing Workforce Shortage in Minnesota

Minnesota's unemployment rate rests at 2.8 percent, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. But some employers are having a hard time finding and retaining qualified employees.
Southeast Minnesota Together organized an event that centered around finding solutions to this problem. Some of their discussions revolved around finding affordable housing, increasing the number of skilled employees and enhancing transportation opportunities.
Kelly Harder, the Director of Community Services for Dakota County believes there are lots of opportunities for job seekers in Minnesota.
"There's a lot of jobs available whether they are service jobs, high-tech jobs, healthcare-related jobs," Harder said.
