Addressing gun violence

AUSTIN, Minn. -

Chief Deputy Mark May describes what deputies saw when they got a call of a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in Austin.

"Upon arrival, they heard the gunshot was involved, and after a while, made entry into the apartment and found a deceased male in the bedroom of that apartment," Chief Deputy Mark May of Mower County Sheriff's Office said.

May says the man and woman involved in the incident - had history.

"They were related at one time in the process of a divorce," May said.

One person who lives in the apartment building and wished to remain anonymous says she can't understand how this happened.

"I am totally shocked, this is a very well-secured building, I've lived here over a year, I feel totally comfortable, I've never had a problem, it's beautiful, everybody's like a family here," the tenant said.

In Rochester, people got together to talk about preventing gun violence. Mayor Kim Norton discussed why it's important to tackle this problem head-on.

"There are simple things like universal background checks, like red flag laws, there are things that the vast majority of Americans agree will help us, it's not going to solve the problem, but will help reduce deaths," Mayor Kim Norton said.