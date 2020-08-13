Addressing diversity in city government

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When you look at the preliminary results of the City Council primary races - it looks like no people of color will make it on the ballot for November. Dee Sabol with the Diversity Council gives some reasoning.

"Part of it is access - access to process - access to even understanding what it means to run for public office - how that affects the rest of your life - how you make space for that," Sabol said.

Vangie Castro was in the running for City Council President. Castro conceded the race - but says the loss isn't surprising.

"I think it is really hard for people to imagine being represented by someone who doesn't look like them," Castro said.

Castro is frustrated the decision makers aren't comprised of more people of color.

"People of color - we have to constantly accept the fact that a white straight male will make decisions for someone who is an immigrant, a person of color, LGBTQ plus," Castro said.

Wale Elegbede is running for Olmsted County Commissioner District 7. Elegbede believes more representation is long overdue.

"I don't think anybody has run for County Commissioner that's been black," Elegbede said. "That's kind of crazy - this is 2020 - let's get on with that."

Sabol says diversifying leadership will start with a community that wants to see change.

"There needs to be an increased awareness in the general population of the power and value of diversifying our leadership," Sabol said.

Vote totals will not be finalized until the Olmsted County Canvassing Board meets to certify the results on Friday. To find the link to the primary results, click here.