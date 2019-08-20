Active shooter training with law enforcement

RUSHFORD, Minn. -

The thought of it is terrifying - it could happen at any school, any business, any public place. Law enforcement has to be prepared at any moment to handle an active shooter.

"We got to be prepared," Sheriff John DeGeorge said. "We hope it never does but we've got to be ready in case it does happen."

To distract, isolate and neutralize the active shooter or threat - that's what local police and deputies are learning to do.

"More attention being brought to this type of response, has necessitated us to try to focus on this kind of training," DeGeorge said.

DeGeorge says the prevalence of mass shootings means they have to be extra prepared.

"We all remember when we were kids doing the tornado drill, sitting down in the hallway, or underneath something concrete with our hands over our hills," DeGeorge said. "We unfortunately have to do something like that now with our kids as well."

Principal Jake Timm of Rushford-Peterson School agrees.

"It does put your mind at ease to have local law enforcement in our building, throughout our building, they know the ins and outs, the nooks and crannies," Timm said. "Every situation, every building is unique."

Unfailingly optimistic, yet prepared for the worst - that's what these everyday heroes must be.

"This isn't a good reason not to go and live your life and be happy and do all the things kids do," DeGeorge said. "It's just a matter of - we have to be prepared and so does everyone else."