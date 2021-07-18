Zumbrota farm impacted by ongoing drought

ZUMBROTA, Minn.- Since the spring, Minnesota has been experiencing a drought and farmers all across the state are being impacted. Ted Galaty is the owner of Willow's Keep Farm in Zumbrota. He is one of the farmers feeling the effects.

With the lack of consistent rain so far this summer, maintaining his cannabinoid field has been a struggle.

"I have a contract worker who's out there growing for me and he's actually stayed overnight to keep those plants alive and growing," says Galaty.

David Olson is Galaty's plant manager. He normally works on the farm 50-60 hours a week during the summer but has been putting in overtime because of the drought.

"I'm actually putting in 80-90 hours a week. The sprinkler can't keep up with all the plants. It's continuous over and over."

Olsson waters all the plants individually and hopes to see more precipitation soon. According to the DNR, it would take at least 3-5 inches of widespread rain in a two-week period to significantly alleviate the drought.

Storm Team 3 is also forecasting below-normal rain and above normal temperatures for at least another week or two.