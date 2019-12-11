Zumbrota celebrates re-opening of historic covered bridge

ZUMBROTA - Minn. - The community of Zumbrota was heartbroken when its town symbol, the covered bridge, was damaged by heavy snows in February 2019. It's the last remaining covered bridge in the state.

Thankfully, the bridge was insured and able to be repaired. The roof was restored over the summer and fall while also maintaining its historic accuracy.

The Mayor of Zumbrota cut a ribbon to the now walkable bridge on Wednesday. "It's ours and we're very proud of it. Being repaired means a lot to everyone because it's as much of Zumbrota as anything," says Mayor Brad Drenckhahn.

"It kind of completes the stories. There's so many stories about the bridge," says Pastor Wayne Radke, a member of the covered bridge task force.

The bridge is in its 150th year. Next, the city would like to repaint it. The newly repaired bridge will be celebrated at Zumbrota's annual Covered Bridge Festival the third weekend of June.