Zumbrota business changes name, complying with cease and desist order

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Jayne and Dean Bredlau, owners of a farm to table produce business received a cease and desist order earlier this year from an attorney respresenting Los Angeles-based chain restaurant Sweetgreen. Read more here about the legal order.

The business formerly known as My Sweet Greens MN was given until November 2020 to change its name. The business is rebranding as The Greensted and will be introducing the new name during the Feast! Local Food Marketplace in December and officially launching in January.

"Our products will be the same. It is still my husband and I, 2 man show with a little part time help when we need it. We will still be in the public eye. We look forward to doing more store demos and continue to grow our store base but also more interested in doing some educational presentations," explains Jayne Bredlau.

Bredlau says it's been an expensive and time-consuming process, but she and her husband are excited about the new name and the direction their business is headed.

The Greensted is now a registered LLC and in the process of being trademarked. It is the only Greensted in the U.S., so the Bredlaus and their attorney don't foresee any future legal issues about the new name.