Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Zumbrota produce business receives legal notice to change their name, views the setback as an opportunity for growth

My Sweet Greens MN will have a new name by November 2020.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Jayne and Dean Bredlau have been growing My Sweet Greens MN, a farm to table produce business, since 2016. Recently, they received a legal notice that caught them off guard. An attorney representing a Los Angeles-based chain restaurant Sweetgreen sent them a cease and desist to stop using the name My Sweet Greens MN.

Sweetgreen and My Sweet Greens MN came to an agreement and the Bredlaus have until November 2020 to change their name. "It was a surprise for us to receive. We had no idea our very local specific name for a small urban farm was going to infringe on a large restaurant chain's name," says Jayne Bredlau.

Everything with their current business name including their logo, packaging, website domain, and accounts must be changed. That process can be pricey. The Bredlaus are hoping to generate extra funds this summer to pay for the change.

My Sweet Greens MN is taking the challenge in stride and viewing the setback as an opportunity for growth. "We will promote and market appropriately the change so that our customers are not confused... This will be a good chance to grow and just be stronger," says Bredlau.

My Sweet Greens MN produce can be found at restaurants, farmers markets, and stores across Southeastern Minnesota including the Rochester Farmers Market, Lord Essex Steakhouse, and most Hyvees in Rochester. For a complete list of where you can find My Sweet Greens MN products and learn more about the business, click here.

"Shop small stores, shop farmers markets, buy direct from your local farmers, grow your own food even if its in some bucket gardens on your patio. Support local because it actually supports the community and that makes a community stronger," adds Bredlau.

A new name for the business has not been chosen yet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 77°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking cooler temps and a more active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful John Hickenlooper

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg

Image

Local business undergoing rebranding

Image

Search for missing man in north Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Walking History Tour of Mill Pond

Image

2020 Presidential hopefuls campaign in Mason City

Image

Bicycle safety for kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After a dry start to June, rain moves back in this week

Image

First at Four May 28

Community Events