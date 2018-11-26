Zumbro River sediment removal project starts today

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's a project that will prevent serious flooding in Rochester, dredging of the Zumbro River starts today.

Megan Moeller works for the Rochester’s Public Works Department and tells me they're closing certain parts of trails along the Zumbro River.

One trail closing during the project is the bike trail near the government center. The city is removing sediment, which helps prevent major flooding if heavy rain happened.

If the city didn't dredge the river the water could leave the channel...potentially causing serious impact on area business and homes. “If and when there's a flooding event in the future the flood control project is working as it should be,” she add.

This will be the fourth time the entire channel was dredged and the project is expected to be completed December 31st.