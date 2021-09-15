Zumbro River cleanup in downtown Rochester collects 20 bags of litter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 20 bags of litter and larger debris was pulled from the Zumbro River during a downtown cleanup project on September 7.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Clean and Safe Ambassadors, RDA staff, and City of Rochester Community Action Team members all worked together to remove trash and garbage from the river and along its banks. Organizers say the following items were collected and recycled:

• Twenty bags worth of litter

• 52 golf balls

• Large debris like a rusty bicycle, rebar, a plastic garbage container, a cigarette receptacle, metal fence posts, plastic fencing, welding equipment, and a large steel tube

• A Clean and Safe Ambassador’s cousin’s student ID card

“The health of our downtown spaces, including the river, are vital to how our downtown is used and perceived,” says Karli McElroy, RDA director of operations. “Our clean-up group was grateful for the opportunity to get outside, roll up our sleeves, and help renew this natural space as place for the public to further appreciate and enjoy.”

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says its Clean and Safe Ambassadors will monitor the downtown portion of the Zumbro River to determine how often a river clean-up should occur.