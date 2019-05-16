Clear

Zumbro River Bridge restoration gets underway

The project restores the 61-year-old bridge and adds some new features.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 7:55 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People who travel near Silver Lake Park will want to be aware of a summer-long project happening on 7th St NE.

The historic Zumbro River Bridge is undergoing a complete restoration. In 2016, weight restrictions were placed for trucks trying to cross the bridge. After the project is done, heavier vehicles will be able to drive on it once again. 

The project will also add buffered bike lines along 7th St NE. During construction, 7th St will be closed from Silver Lake Dr NE down to 11th Avenue. 

Sheryl Castro often drives over the bridge to get to Silver Lake Park and said she was caught off guard by the closed road. She understands why the construction needs to be done, but still called it a hassle. 

"I hate them, you know? I come out of work, I can't get on fourth street, and I come down here, and I can't get to Silver Lake. But you know, it's winter and construction, that's what we get," she said. 

If everything stays on schedule, the project will be completed by September 30, 2019. 

