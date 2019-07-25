Zumbro Ridge Estates breaks ground on basketball court, with more plans for future

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's an exciting week for Zumbro Ridge Estates, which is the only resident-owned mobile home park in Rochester.

The affordable housing option is working to grow and bring new amenities.

On Wednesday, KIMT got an exclusive look at the groundbreaking for the basketball court coming to the property.

The living community only had to raise $9,000 of the $18,000 cost for the court thanks to donations from area businesses like Rochester Asphalt and Concrete.

Resident, Allie Lechner, has been spearheading much of the project and told KIMT what this court means to her neighbors.

"Some of these kids can't afford to go to sports because of the cost, but we're going to bring it to them, it's going to be there for them.," Lechner said. "I want our kids to get off the bus and hold their heads high and say wow, I live here, I'm proud of where I live."

The land for the basketball court was prepared on Wednesday during the groundbreaking. Asphalt will be poured on Thursday and kids will be able to start playing on it this weekend.

The basketball court is just one of the amenities Lechner and other residents are hoping to bring to Zumbro Ridge Estates.

They are still fundraising to put in grills and picnic tables and a playground for kids. Lechner said they are just about $34,000 shy from being able to break ground on the playground.

The mobile home park is also working to get more people to live there. Rochester Area Coalition is partnering with the living community, bringing view new homes to the lot. Then when one of the homes is sold, a new one is brought to the lot.

Zumbro Ridge Estates used to have 30 open lots and now has 23.

Lechner describes the park as a community that looks after one another and is grateful for all the progress.

"It was all prayers, it was all prayers, this whole project is prayers," she said.