After fire, owners who sell goods at every Rochester farmers market ask for community's support in rebuilding

ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. - A farm in Zumbro Falls is a total loss after it burned to the ground early Sunday morning and the owners are now seeking help in rebuilding.

Owners of Easy Yoke Farm, Hannah and Daniel Miller, sell their homegrown vegetables at the Rochester Farmers Market every Saturday for the last 10 years.

While the fire department was able to save the fire from spreading to their home and other nearby buildings, Hannah Miller says it's going to take a community effort to rebuild their packing shed.

“We've just been blown away with support from our neighbors - people that we don't even know - rural people who have farms that really understand,” she expresses.

She is blown away by the community support she's had in the days since the blaze. It might seem unlikely--- but she is thankful for the timing of this.

“I hate to say the best time of the year for this to happen - but it was a minimal amount of loss in a certain way as far as produce sold was gone, and plants to be planted were safe in the ground,” Miller explains.

The Millers still plan to sell at the Farmers Market Saturday. The family has created a GoFundMe site for the rebuilding effort, and the Millers hope to be able to rebuild within the year.