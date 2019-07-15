Clear
Zumbro Education District presenting to 7 school boards about proposed new facility

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

BYRON, Minn. - Zumbro Education District is currently based in Byron. It provides programming including special education for Blooming Prairie, Byron, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Pine Island, Stewartville, and Triton.

ZED is presenting to each district's school board this summer regarding building a new facility. ZED is currently housed in multiple buildings. According to executive director Patrick Gordon, some of the buildings are leased from Byron School District, which needs them back in the next few years. The space is also becoming inadequate for ZED's students' needs.

ZED is proposing constructing a $16,475,000 61,00 square foot building in Kasson. It would integrate unique spaces for students' specific needs, provide adequate learning and meeting spaces, and take student and staff safety into consideration.

All seven school boards must vote in favor of the project for it to happen. Lease levy dollars will fund the project, so each district will see a tax increase.

"It's not only for 2021 but for 20 years beyond. We're in an area near Rochester that everyone's enrollment is for the most part going up and we don't want to have to close a program because we're filled," says Gordon.

The school boards will make their decisions sometime this fall. Zumbro Education District's goal is to have a design ready by January 2020 and complete the building by fall of 2021.

