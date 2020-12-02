Zoodazzle Cancelled and new nature center slated to begin construction in 2021

BYRON, Minn- For around a decade, thousands of people go to the Zollman Zoo during the holiday season for its annual Zoodazzle fundraiser, an event that lights it up and helps raise a lot of money for it. This year, the zoo is looking different. For the first time ever, Friends of Oxbow canceled the event.

"We were afraid that we would attract too many people in a small area," explained Seanne Buckwalter, the president of the nonprofit. "It just would have been too much of a risk and we didn't think it was worth it."

Each year, the two day fundraiser attracts 5,000-8,000 people. Attendees usually have the opportunity to see Santa, Elsa from "Frozen" and over 200,000 lights that illuminate the zoo. Even during cold temperatures and snow, people have attended. Friends of Oxbow tried planning an alternative fundraiser, however, it just wasn't possible.

"The county's rules wouldn't have allowed more than 250 people in a certain area," said Buckwalter. "We felt that our past events have attracted so many people, that we would have been over that limit and we didn't want to put anyone at risk for Covid."

Although its biggest fundraiser is canceled, Zollman Zoo is expecting to have construction begin on its new nature center in the spring.

"It's gonna have a lot larger habitats for our animals that do live inside our building," said naturalist Clarissa Shrooten. "It's going to have a lot of more interactive things for the kids to play with and actually figure out what it's like to be a zookeeper."

The nature center will also have more space and bathrooms. It is slated to open in 2022.