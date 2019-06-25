Zebra mussels detected in Hancock County lake

DES MOINES, Iowa – Zebra mussels have been found in Crystal Lake.

The Iowa Department of natural Resources says juvenile examples of the invasive species were discovered in a recent water sample, though no adult zebra mussels were found in a follow-up survey.

“Finding zebra mussel veligers and a couple individuals at the boat ramp shows us that zebra mussels have been introduced into Crystal Lake,” says Kim Bogenschutz, the DNR’s Aquatic Invasive Species Program coordinator. “It’s still too early to tell though if there is an established population in the lake.”

The DNR says staff will collect water samples monthly in Crystal Lake this summer and will survey hard substrate later this summer and fall to determine if Crystal Lake has an established population of zebra mussels.

“The zebra mussels in Crystal Lake probably arrived on or in a boat that had picked up the mussels from an infested water body, like nearby Clear Lake,” says Bogenschutz.

Zebra mussels look like small, D-shaped clams that have alternating light and dark bands. Most are less than one inch long and young zebra mussels are microscopic and can be unintentionally transported with water in bilges, live wells, ballast or bait buckets. The DNR says adult zebra mussels can attach to boats, trailers and aquatic vegetation.

“Boaters and anglers can unintentionally spread zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species if they do not take the proper precautions - clean, drain, dry - after each time out on the water,” says Bogenschutz.

Zebra mussels can form dense clusters as they attach to hard underwater surfaces. The DNR says klarge infestations may interfere with aquatic food chains, kill native mussels, clog water intakes, increase algae blooms, and cover beaches with dead shells. There is currently no effective treatment to control zebra mussels once they have infested a lake.