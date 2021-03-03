Youth vendors welcome at two North Iowa farmers markets

MASON CITY, Iowa - This summer, there's a fun way to teach your child money and business skills.

The Clear Lake and Mason City farmers markets are accepting applications for youth vendors for this upcoming season. To be able to participate, a youth vendor must grow, harvest, assemble or create the produce or product that would be sold. In addition, a parent or guardian must be present while selling at the market. Also, a display can be set up for each vendor, as well as promotion through social media.

Lisa Packer with Healthy Harvest North Iowa feels this is a great opportunity for everyone.

"I think the community rallies around that. Especially with COVID, and recognizing that we have a great and rich local food system on top of that a great supportive community to offer that support for youth, and developing those skills wherever they go."

In addition, the skills being taught go beyond just financial.

"That's marketing, that's finance, really anything around selling and connecting with customers, interpersonal skills. It's a great opportunity to do that in a place where youth and teens feel comfortable, where they have friends and where they have those connections to the community."

Applications can be found by clicking here (Clear Lake) and here (Mason City).