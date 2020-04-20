Youth sports cancellations impact Rochester's economy

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - As sports are paused throughout the world due to Covid-19, youth sports are taking a hit as well. Rochester Sports have already postponed or cancelled 27 events from mid-March to May.
Rochester Sports Executive Director Matt Esau said a lost season would be tough for young athletes.
"They lose that tight-knit group with teamwork you now, the wonderful things that brings," he said. "Advantages they gain for life by being a part of a team."
Esau also said that the cancelled tournaments hurt the local economy. The organization estimates Rochester will miss out on 33,000 visitors and $9 million in economic impact.
There is no timeline on when sports will resume.
