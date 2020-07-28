Youth programs are returning to Quarry Hill Nature Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Registration for youth programs just opened up at Quarry Hill Nature Center and staff is ready to get back to normal.

Kids have been able to go to the park to hike or walk the trails on their own time. But soon, they'll be able to do more activities with staff members. Field Day Experiences are starting in two weeks. Kids will do a variety of activities outside, like fishing and kayaking. The groups will only consist of 8 kids and 2 staff members. Face masks will be required for both the parents and children and when social distancing is in place during some of the activities, kids will be able to take off their masks.

The executive director, Pam Meyer, said the staff misses being with the kids, so they're excited to slowly bring back face-to-face programs in a safe manner. "There's no substitute for being hands on, which is what we've always been about," said Meyer. "So following state guidelines, following CDC guidelines. Safety here is paramount for us working with kids and anyone who attends one of our programs."

Meyer explained even if you can't attend the Field Day Experiences, she recommends getting outside and disconnect with all the uncertainty that's going on right now. "What we do here being outside, this is our classroom that really lends itself to a lot of the restrictions we have right now. We're eager," explained Meyer. "I think what we've seen in our registration is parents are eager to get their kids involved in something, get them outside, which is really what we're all about."

Registration is open on Quarry Hill's website. The sessions begin August 12th.