Youth from Iowa and Minnesota face off in annual memorial tennis invitational

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - The severe weather may have caused a slight delay, but it didn't stop athletes from playing in the annual Alex J. Kuhn Memorial Tennis Invitational near Charles City.

Participants on teams from Des Moines and Minneapolis were able to get some play in before having to pack it up temporarily; however, they were able to resume after the storms moved out, getting in all of their matches.

Mark Kuhn started the invitational three years ago in honor of his son, Alex. In 2003, he opened the Alex J. Kuhn Court of Dreams, which is modeled off of Wimbledon's Centre Court, and has been highlighted nationally. It's the first time the tournament had a rain delay, and Kuhn, who interned at the famed court in London in 2011 and was an honorary attendant on Centre Court itself in 2016, says it's a bit different than how they do it across the pond.

"Too bad we didn't have a crew of 16 to roll the tarp because we would've had the court covered and we would've unrolled it and went back to playing."

Recently, Mark has been working with film crews to produce some future short documentaries on the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club, which was created the same year the Court of Dreams opened, as well as his work at Wimbledon.

"They're going to make some documentary about our court and what we've done since Alex passed to encourage youth tennis and all the good things about playing tennis and having a good time here."

The Court of Dreams is one of the fewer than 100 grass tennis courts in the U.S.