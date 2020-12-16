Youth and high school sports set to return Jan. 4

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Minnesota sports teams received highly anticipated news on Wednesday. Following a COVID-19 update from Gov. Tim Walz allowing youth sports to resume on Jan. 4, the Minnesota State High School League announced it plans to begin practices that same day.

This means gymnastics, basketball, hockey, swimming & diving, nordic skiing and alpine skiing will be able to begin in-person practices. Dance teams may also resume in-person practice sessions while adapted floor hockey teams are permitted to begin their previously approved training season.

“This opportunity to participate in athletics and activities also comes with great responsibility. It is critical that all students, coaches, directors and officials maintain the highest standard of health and safety, both in and outside of school,” said MSHSL Executive Director, Erich Martens.

The first date for competition has not been determined.