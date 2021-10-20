Your old phone could save a life

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is calling for old phone and charger donations!

Family Service distributes these donated phones to adults and children who have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence.

The phone does not have to be fancy, as long as it works and has a working charger.

Even though a phone is no longer connected to a carrier, it is still able to dial and reach 911 - a call that could potentially save a life.

"The sense of security that we can give people, knowing that if they ever need help they can reach out and get it is significant," said Family Service Rochester Director of Community Engagement. "It's not just the feeling of safety and security, but knowing if they need help they have the means to get it."

She said they have more clients in need of this resource than they have phones to give.

You can drop off your old phones and chargers at Family Service Rochester's main office at 4600 18th Ave. NW or their south building at 1625 Highway 14 East.